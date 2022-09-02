Gazpromneft Marine Bunker Posts Estimated Annual LSFO Sales

by Ship & Bunker News Team

St Petersburgh, Russia. File Image / Pixabay

Russian bunker firm Gazpromneft Marine Bunker is expecting to sell around 200,000 metric tonnes of low sulfur fuel oil this year.

The fuel has a sulfur content under 0.5% sulfur and includes components of summer diesel and dark oil products, the company said according to maritime news provider Portnews. It is produced at its terminals in St Petersburg, Arkhangelsk and Novorossiysk.

Company bunkering head Aleksey Medvedev said that low sulfur fuel oil accounts for around 60% of total sales over a three-year period (from 2020) although he would expect this percentage to rise in the future.

Gazpromneft supplies bunkers across 35 Russian ports and has a 20% share of the domestic market.

In 2021, the company sold 190,000 mt of bunker fuel to international shipping.