BMS United Hires Bunker Trader in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Athens. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels trading firm BMS United has hired a new bunker trader in Athens.

Rikardo Sivaslioglou has joined the company as a bunker trader in its Athens office as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile this week.

Sivaslioglou had earlier worked for Cerrahgil Ship Agencies and Services Co in Istanbul from December 2016 to last month, working most recently as agency operations manager. He had earlier seved in the Greek Army.

BMS United has been trading marine fuels since 1990. The company currently has a staff of 90 across five offices worldwide, according to the firm's website.