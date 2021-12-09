Hamburg Adds Shore Power Facilities

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hamburg's authorities expect the systems to be ready for testing by early 2023. File Image / Pixabay

Hamburg's authorities are planning to set up additional shore power facilities at the German port.

The Hamburg City Council has commissioned the Hamburg Port Authority to install the systems at the Burchardkai, Tollerort and Eurogate container terminals and the Steinwerder cruise terminals, the port authority said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The systems are expected to be ready for testing by the beginning of 2023.

"With the expansion of the shore power supply, the Port of Hamburg is sending a clear signal for more environmental protection and is also increasing its attractiveness with regard to the steadily growing global demand for climate-neutral and environmentally friendly logistics chains and voyages," the port authority said in the statement.

"The sustainable investments for the project are supported by municipal funds as well as by the federal program to promote the expansion of shore power systems."