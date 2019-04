French Power Firm Eyes Hydrogen Fuel Market

Hydrogen atom. File image/Pixabay.

√Člectricit√© de France (EDF) has set up subsidiary to develop its presence in the hydrogen energy sector, the French power company has said.

The new company, called Hynamics, would look at a broad range of hydrogen energy applications including setting up a refuelling network for trucks and river transport.

Hydrogen is a potential alternative fuel source for shipping although its profile is not as far advanced as other forms, such as liquified natural gas.

However, earlier this year, a project to develop a design for a liquid hydrogen bunkering vessel was announced by a consortium of companies including Moss Maritime and Wilhelmsen.

The commercial strength of the project would, ultimately, be determined by the scale liquified hydrogen reaches in the energy market place.