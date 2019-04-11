French Power Firm Eyes Hydrogen Fuel Market

Hydrogen atom. File image/Pixabay.

Électricité de France (EDF) has set up subsidiary to develop its presence in the hydrogen energy sector, the French power company has said.

The new company, called Hynamics, would look at a broad range of hydrogen energy applications including setting up a refuelling network for trucks and river transport.

Hydrogen is a potential alternative fuel source for shipping although its profile is not as far advanced as other forms, such as liquified natural gas.

However, earlier this year, a project to develop a design for a liquid hydrogen bunkering vessel was announced by a consortium of companies including Moss Maritime and Wilhelmsen.

The commercial strength of the project would, ultimately, be determined by the scale liquified hydrogen reaches in the energy market place.