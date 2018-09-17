UK Shipping: Relaxed on IMO2020

Advice on 0.5% sulfur cap compliance is available (file image/pixabay)

The UK's shipping sector is relatively relaxed about the coming rule change on bunker fuel, according to the head of the country's Chamber of Shipping.

"By and large, most companies have devised their own strategies for dealing with the introduction of the sulphur cap," Bob Sanguinetti said in an interview with maritime news provider Lloyd's List.

However, if there is an outstanding area of concern, it is over enforcement.

"One concern I have is the need for uniformity in enforcing and policing the new regulations, to ensure that the UK shipping community is operating on a level playing field with the wider international shipping community.

"What is still not totally clear is how that will be implemented across jurisdictions. But that is something we will be working very closely with the Department for Transport to ensure."

Shipowners have pointed to the unfair competition that could emerge if enforcing the rule is lax since the expected price differential between high and low sulfur bunker grades is expected to be wide, certainly over the short term.

To aid shipowners to get to grips with the 0.5% sulfur cap on bunker fuel, in place from the start of 2020, the International Chamber of Shipping guide on preparing for the 2020 sulfur cap is available from the UK's Chamber's website.