Arte Bunkering Appoints General Manager in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dubai is home to one of Arte Bunkering's six offices around the world. File Image / Pixabay

Tallinn-based marine fuel supplier and trading firm Arte Bunkering has appointed a general manager for its Dubai-based Middle East unit.

Haider Ali was appointed general manager of Arte Bunkering DMCC in Dubai in April, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile this week.

Ali first joined Arte Bunkering in August 2020, and had been covering the Middle East as a London-based bunker trader before taking on the new role. He had previously worked as a bunker trader for OceanConnect Marine in London and Dubai, and for OW Bunker in London.

Arte Bunkering supplies more than 3,000 vessels per year, according to the company's website. The firm was established in 2010.