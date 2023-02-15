CMA CGM: Ferry Company Acquisition on the Cards

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marseilles: La Meridionale's home port. File Image / Pixabay.

Talks are under way between French box ship operator CMA CGM and regional ferry operator La Meridionale for the former to buy the latter.

CMA CGM, which is one of the biggest container line operators globally, is looking for an outright buy of the ferry operator.

La Meridionale operates passenger and freight routes between Marseilles and the French island of Corsica and destinations in North Africa. It has a fleet of four ships with Marseilles as their home port.

CMA CGM has said it would invest in the energy transformation of the company.

A final agreement on the sale will be attendant on regulatory approval, CMA CGM said.