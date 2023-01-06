Port of Leith Shore Power Connection Goes Live

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Leith is the first large mainland commercial port in Scotland to make shore power facilities available. Image Credit: Forth Ports

The Port of Leith in Scotland has launched its first shore power connection.

Leith is the first large mainland commercial port in Scotland to make shore power facilities available, operator Forth Ports said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The first vessel to use the connection was the Victoria 1, a vessel being used as floating accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.

An expansion of Leith's shore power facilities to service offshore construction vessels is planned for later this month.

"As a business we are committed to reducing the emissions from our operations and we are encouraging shipping to do the same," David Webster, director of energy at Forth Ports, said in the statement.

"This major civil engineering project to introduce shore power in Leith is a significant milestone for our business in Scotland and we are pleased that the Victoria 1 is now powered by mains electricity.

"We look forward to offering shore power to our other vessels visiting the port in 2023."

Shore power connections allow ships to connect to the land-based grid for their power needs while at berth, reducing emissions if the power comes from renewable sources. The connections can also be used to recharge batteries for those vessels equipped with those systems.