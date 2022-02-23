Algeciras Sees 53% Surge in Bunker Sales at Start of 2022

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Algeciras had more than 3 million mt of marine fuel sales in 2021. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker sales at the Port of Algeciras in the Gibraltar Strait have jumped by 53% at the start of 2022.

The port saw almost 274,000 mt of bunker sales in January, up by 53% on the year, the port authority said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Algeciras had more than 3 million mt of marine fuel sales in 2021, up by 63% from the previous year's level with abnormal strength in the container segment driving increased demand.

"Currently, the Port of Algeciras has a fleet of 11 fuel barges that take on fuels at Cepsa, Evos and Exolum's Liquid Bulk Terminals, and then go on to supply bunkers to ships for Cepsa, Maersk Oil, Peninsula 360 and Repsol," the port authority said in the statement.