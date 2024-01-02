38 Maersk Ships to Voyage Through Suez Canal in Coming Months

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk is the world's second-largest container line by capacity. File Image / Pixabay

A total of 38 ships operated by AP Moller-Maersk are set to voyage through the Suez Canal in the coming months despite recent attacks in the Red Sea, according to the latest information from the company.

The firm released updated schedules for its fleet late on Monday, setting out which vessels would voyage via Suez and which would take the longer route around the Cape of Good Hope. A total of 38 of its vessels are set to use the Suez Canal between now and late March.

Maersk announced a week ago that it would resume using the Red Sea and Suez Canal after the establishment of Operation Prosperity Guardian to improve maritime security in the region, while other leading shipping companies have decided the route is still too risky.

But on Sunday the company said it would pause Red Sea transits for 48 hours after one of its ships came under attack twice on a single day.

The rerouting of ships away from the Red Sea and on longer voyages around Africa is likely to deliver a significant boost to global bunker demand.

Maersk is the world's second-largest container line by capacity.