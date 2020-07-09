Ferry Equipped With LNG Fuel Tanks

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Balearic port of Ibiza. File Image / Pixabay

A ferry plying sea routes between the Spanish mainland and Balearic Islands has been refitted to burn liquid natural gas (LNG).

The Balearia shipping line's Bahama Mama has two gas storage tanks providing sufficient power to cover the 750 nautical mile voyage.

The ferry is the company's fifth gas-powered ship with a sixth set to join soon, according to regional news provider euroweekly news.

LNG is seen as a viable alternative fuel to oil-derived fuel oil.

It is attractive to ships plying fixed routes, like ferries, where the infrastructure to supply the fuel is in place.