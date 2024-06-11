ReSeaWorld Hires Business Developer in Italy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire was previously a customer coordinator for shipping firm Ocean Network Express. Image Credit: Alberta Della Gatta / LinkedIn

Marine fuel trading firm ReSeaWorld has hired a business development executive in Italy.

Alberta Della Gatta has joined the company as a business developer as of this month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile last week.

The new role will involve 'developing new and existing customers, establishing and implementing business plans for growth', as well as 'leading efforts in building sustainable processes and procedures', she said.

The executive was previously a customer coordinator for shipping firm Ocean Network Express from June 2023 to this month.

She had earlier worked for AP Moller-Maersk from 2022 to 2023 and for Baker Hughes from 2021 to 2022.