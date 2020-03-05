Monjasa Wins Court Case Over $6.5 Million Sao Tome and Principe Bunker Cargo Dispute

Bunker supplier Monjasa has won a court case brought against it by Stena Oil over the sale of a bunker fuel cargo in Sao Tome and Principe in 2013.

After a tanker carrying a bunker cargo for Stena was arrested and its cargo confiscated in Sao Tome in 2013, Monjasa bought the cargo from the local authorities.

Stena argued that it still owned the cargo, and that Monjasa should compensate it about $6.5 million for its loss.

The claim was defeated in the Danish High Court this week, after Monjasa argued that the Sao Tome authorities had a right to sell it to them.

"We had expected this clear ruling by the High Court in Denmark, and we have since 2013 maintained that Monjasa was justified in actiing, trusting in a final ruling set down by the Supreme Court of a sovereign state," a spokesman for Monjasa told Ship & Bunker by email.