Peninsula to Sell SulNOx Bunker Additives to Yachts in Gibraltar

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Gibraltar Port Authority has granted its approval for the installation of the additive pump. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is set to supply emissions-saving additives alongside its bunker fuel to yacht customers in Gibraltar.

The firm will install a semi-automatic pumping system to deliver SulNOxEco diesel fuel conditioner at its Gibraltar yacht terminal, SulNOx said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The Gibraltar Port Authority has granted its approval for the installation of the APEX-compliant pump, which doses bunker fuel with the additive directly during its delivery.

The additive cuts fuel consumption, GHGs and particulate emissions.

"SulNOxEcoTM is an impressive and effective product with huge potential to help our super yacht customers cut fuel consumption and emissions," Chris Warde, head of yacht services at Peninsula, said in the statement.

"It also achieves greater engine reliability and cleanliness by improving combustion, emulsifying residual water, adding detergency and enhancing lubricity.

"We look forward to extending our partnership and offering some very compelling benefits to the industry."

Peninsula will promote the additive at exhibitions in Monaco, Antwerp and Barcelona over the next year.