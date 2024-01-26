Consultancy ENMA Hires Marine Bunkers and Lubricants Consultant in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Anastasopoulos was previously a bunker trader for Praxis Energy LLC in Greece. Image Credit: Leonidas Anastasopoulos / LinkedIn

Consultancy firm ENMA has hired a new marine bunkers and lubricants consultant in Greece.

Leonidas Anastosopoulos has joined the company as a marine bunkers and lubricants consultant in Greece as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Friday.

Anastasopoulos was previously a bunker trader for Praxis Energy LLC in Greece from February 2022 to December of last year.

ENMA is a consultancy firm based in Greece specialising in the global marine lubricants market. The firm is an official retailer of products from JX Nippon (ENEOS), and an authorised distributor of Sinopec products, according to the company's website.