Prio Sells B15 Biofuel Bunker Blend at Aveiro

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company delivered the biofuel blend to the John H Whitaker barge Whitdawn at Aveiro on September 25. Image Credit: Prio

Portuguese bunker supplier Prio has sold a stem of a B15 biofuel bunker blend at the Port of Aveiro.

The company delivered the biofuel blend to the John H Whitaker barge Whitdawn at Aveiro on September 25, it said in a LinkedIn post last week.

The barge is chartered by World Fuel Services.

"In order to reduce its carbon footprint, PRIO promotes the integration of biofuels into the supply chain by offering sustainable solutions for ships calling at the Port of Aveiro," Prio said in the post.

"This sustainability is proven by the documentation delivered to the ship, which meets the regulatory requirements of the EU and the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

"It's further proof of PRIO's commitment to the long road to carbon neutrality."