Prio Sells B15 Biofuel Bunker Blend at Aveiro

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday October 18, 2024

Portuguese bunker supplier Prio has sold a stem of a B15 biofuel bunker blend at the Port of Aveiro.

The company delivered the biofuel blend to the John H Whitaker barge Whitdawn at Aveiro on September 25, it said in a LinkedIn post last week.

The barge is chartered by World Fuel Services.

"In order to reduce its carbon footprint, PRIO promotes the integration of biofuels into the supply chain by offering sustainable solutions for ships calling at the Port of Aveiro," Prio said in the post.

"This sustainability is proven by the documentation delivered to the ship, which meets the regulatory requirements of the EU and the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

"It's further proof of PRIO's commitment to the long road to carbon neutrality."

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com