Gibraltar Resumes Bunkering After OS 35 Spill

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gibraltar's authorities have been working around the clock to avoid environmental damage after the breakup of the bulker OS 35 last month. Image Credit: Gibraltar Port Authority

Gibraltar's authorities allowed bunker operations to resume late last week after a halt last week during the clean-up operation from the OS 35 bunker spill.

Normal port operations resumed at 3pm on Friday, the Gibraltar Port Authority said in a statement on its website on Saturday.

"Whilst some assets remain ringfenced for the OS 35 response, the Port is in a position to allow normal operations, including bunkering, to go ahead," the authority said in the statement.

"This position will be kept under constant review and may change as necessary."

Bunkering was halted early last week as part of efforts to clean up the spill from the stricken dry bulk carrier OS 35.

The dry bulk carrier broke apart after colliding with another vessel on August 30. The government subsequently declared the collision and its consequences a major incident under the provision of the Civil Contingencies Act.

Gibraltar is the largest bunkering port in the Mediterranean.