Bunkering Partially Resumes in Gibraltar After Spill Clean-Up

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Gibraltar's authorities have been working around the clock to avoid environmental damage after the breakup of the bulker OS 35 last month. Image Credit: Gibraltar Port Authority

Bunker operations have partially resumed in Gibraltar after being halted earlier this week to avoid stymieing the clean-up effort from the OS 35 spill.

Bunkering at berth has already resumed, and bunkering outside port limits will be possible from 9pm on Thursday to 6 AM on Friday, GAC Hot Port News reported on Thursday.

Bunkering was halted earlier this week as part of efforts to clean up the spill from the stricken dry bulk carrier OS 35.

The dry bulk carrier broke apart after colliding with another vessel on August 30. The government subsequently declared the collision and its consequences a major incident under the provision of the Civil Contingencies Act.