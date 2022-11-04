TFG Marine Expands Algoa Bay Physical Operation With Local Subsidiary

by Ship & Bunker News Team

South Africa's authorities resumed taking applications for new licences to supply bunkers at Algoa Bay earlier this year. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm TFG Marine has expanded its physical supply operation at the South African port of Algoa Bay with its local subsidiary.

The firm, with local subsidiary Heron Marine, is now offering marine fuel deliveries for all vessel types and sizes, both on ballast and laden, at Algoa Bay, it said in a LinkedIn post on Friday. The new offering is to laden tankers above 90,000 DWT, a company source told Ship & Bunker.

The company and its partner have recently bunkered Frontline Management's VLCC the MT Front Discovery at Algoa Bay, it said.

South Africa's authorities resumed taking applications for new licences to supply bunkers at Algoa Bay earlier this year after a three-year moratorium prompted by environmental concerns.

TFG owns 51% of Heron Marine South Africa Pte Lrd, with the remainder owned by Siren South Africa.

TFG currently operated ten vessels serving African ports.