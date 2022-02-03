South African Authorities to Allow Further Algoa Bay Bunker Licence Applications

by Ship & Bunker News Team

South Africa may increase the number of suppliers operating at Algoa Bay. File Image / Pixabay

South Africa's authorities are set to allow further applications for bunker supplier licences at Algoa Bay after a moratorium of almost three years.

The moratorium on licence applications from bunker service providers will be lifted from April 1, the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) said in a statement on its website this week. Application filings are being accepted from February 1.

The moratorium had been imposed in August 2019 while a holding capacity and risk assessment study was carried out.

"The lifting follows the last seating of the Bunkering Stakeholder session held in December 2021 that resolved that the moratorium should be lifted," the organisation said in the statement.