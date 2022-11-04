TFG Marine Launches Algoa Bay Physical Operation With Local Supplier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

South Africa's authorities resumed taking applications for new licences to supply bunkers at Algoa Bay earlier this year. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm TFG Marine has launched a new physical supply operation at the South African port of Algoa Bay with a local partner.

The firm, with local partner Heron Marine, is now offering marine fuel deliveries for all vessel types and sizes, both on ballast and laden, at Algoa Bay, it said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

The company and its partner have recently bunkered Frontline Management's VLCC the MT Front Discovery at Algoa Bay, it said.

South Africa's authorities resumed taking applications for new licences to supply bunkers at Algoa Bay earlier this year after a three-year moratorium prompted by environmental concerns.