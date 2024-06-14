Shipping Firm Fined NOK 1 Million for HSFO on Board at Svaldbard

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The carriage or use of HSFO at Svaldbard is banned under section 82a of the Svalbard Environment Act. File Image / Pixabay

A shipping company has been fined NOK 1 million ($93,851) for carrying HSFO on board at the Norwegian port of Svaldbard.

The carriage or use of HSFO at Svaldbard is banned under section 82a of the Svalbard Environment Act, in place since January 2022, the Governor of Svaldbard said in a statement on the office's website.

The vessel was found to have HSFO on board by Norwegian Maritime Directorate inspectors on June 6.

"It is the first time that the Governor has fined a company in connection with a breach of the heavy oil provision on Svalbard," the governor's office said.

The captain of the ship has also been fined NOK 30,000.

A hearing for the case at the Nord-Troms district court has been scheduled for early October.