Peninsula Petroleum Expands Physical Supply Operations

John Bassadone, CEO and founder, Peninsula Petroleum. Image Credit: Peninsula Petroleum

Peninsula Petroleum has announced that it is commencing physical bunker supply operations in Malta.

Operations will commence in late December 2018 using exclusive barges.

"As 2018 draws to a close, we are proud to announce the addition of Malta to our portfolio. We remain focused on increasing value and optionality to our customers through the development of our global physical supply network and integrated platform", says John Bassadone, CEO and founder of Peninsula Petroleum.

The move means Peninsula will have 19 international offices in the major shipping and bunkering hubs. Aggregate volumes are more than 15 million tonnes of marine fuels per year, it says.

"With 2020 comes great opportunity but also increased complexity surrounding availability of compliant fuels. Malta is another location where our key strategic suppliers will continue to view Peninsula's conservative model as the best off-take solution for their products," Bassadone adds.

"2018 has been another positive year for Peninsula putting us in an even stronger position. We would like to thank all of our stakeholders for their ongoing support, for us there is no greater endorsement of our business."