Bunker Jobs: Oldendorff Seeks Bunker Manager in Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The successful candidate will be based in Hamburg. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company Oldendorff is seeking to hire a new bunker manager in Hamburg, according to a job posting on its website.

The company is seeking candidates with 1-4 years of experience in a similar role, it said.

The posting sets out the following aspects of the role in its job description section:

Assisting our commercial departments in all bunker-related matters

Maintain / expand relations with suppliers and clients

Evaluating respective market reports

Proactively seeking ways to expand and renewing contracts

Guidance on CP clauses

Claims handling

Handle daily inquiries

Risk management

Research on new possibilities, new areas, new suppliers, new surveyors

Bunker detectives

General admin tasks, e.g. updating database etc.

Sharing information amongst bunker department

Provide constructive back up

Strive for continued improvement in all areas

Candidates for the role can apply using a form on the company's website, or via email to jobs@oldendorff.com.