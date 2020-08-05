Bunker Jobs: Oldendorff Seeks Bunker Manager in Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday August 5, 2020

Shipping company Oldendorff is seeking to hire a new bunker manager in Hamburg, according to a job posting on its website.

The company is seeking candidates with 1-4 years of experience in a similar role, it said.

The posting sets out the following aspects of the role in its job description section:

  • Assisting our commercial departments in all bunker-related matters
  • Maintain / expand relations with suppliers and clients
  • Evaluating respective market reports
  • Proactively seeking ways to expand and renewing contracts
  • Guidance on CP clauses
  • Claims handling
  • Handle daily inquiries
  • Risk management
  • Research on new possibilities, new areas, new suppliers, new surveyors
  • Bunker detectives
  • General admin tasks, e.g. updating database etc.
  • Sharing information amongst bunker department
  • Provide constructive back up
  • Strive for continued improvement in all areas

Candidates for the role can apply using a form on the company's website, or via email to jobs@oldendorff.com.

