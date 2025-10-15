OCI Partners with Victrol on Ammonia Bunkering in Belgium and the Netherlands

by Ship & Bunker News Team

April bunkering demonstrated 800 m3 of ammonia being transferred between two ships. Image Credit: Port of Rotterdam

OCI Global and bunker barge operator Victrol have signed an agreement to develop an ammonia bunkering supply chain in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Under the agreement, OCI’s subsidiary, OCI Ammonia Distribution BV, will source and import blue and green ammonia from major global hubs, including the US, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia, the companies said in a press release.

The fuel will be transported by sea to OCI’s Terminal Europoort (OTE) in the Port of Rotterdam, where it will be safely stored and distributed for marine use.

Victrol will design, build and operate an ammonia bunker barge to load from OCI’s terminal and deliver directly to ships, as well as to inland industrial off takers.

Both companies are working with the Port of Rotterdam Authority and relevant regulators to ensure all safety and operational frameworks are in place.

"The port of Rotterdam is preparing for a multi-fuel future to decarbonize global shipping, with ammonia as one of the future fuels,” Quote-Matthijs van Doorn, vice president commercial at Port of Rotterdam Authority, said.

In April, an ammonia bunkering pilot operation was conducted in Rotterdam.