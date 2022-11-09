France Pledges EUR 300 Million Funding For Maritime Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The country's France-Mer 2030 plan will aim to develop zero-emission ships. File Image / Pixabay

France's government plans to invest 300 million euros in maritime decarbonisation projects over the next five years.

The country's France-Mer 2030 plan will aim to develop zero-emission ships, news agency AFP reported on Tuesday. Together with investment from companies, the government hopes the funding total will reach one billion euros.

The project will start with a ten-month consultation with industry players led by a government unit.

A secondary aim of the project will be an increase in shipbuilding in France, according to the report. Just 12% of all the ships used in France are currently built in the country, according to shipping minister Herve Berville.