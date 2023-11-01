Sonan Bunkers Takes on Two Former World Fuels Executives

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Michael Stig Nielsen stepped down as commercial director in Northwest Europe for World Fuels in February. Image Credit: Michael Stig Nielsen / LinkedIn

Marine fuels firm Sonan Bunkers has hired two former World Fuel Services executives onto its staff in Europe.

The firm has hired Michael Stig Nielsen as director of new business growth in Denmark and Victoria Nektheden Johansen as a senior trader in Oslo as of this month, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

Nielsen stepped down as commercial director in Northwest Europe for World Fuels, as well as managing director of its Norwegian physical supply unit Norse Bunker, in February, having worked in various roles for the US-based firm since 2002.

Johansen was one of a five-strong bunker trading team in Oslo that stepped down from World Fuels in April.

"We are thrilled to have successfully attracted both Michael and Victoria to our team and eagerly anticipate witnessing the growth they will bring to Sonan Bunkers," Graham Furse, CEO of Sonan Bunkers, said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

"These additions mark an exciting chapter for us and we look forward to the journey ahead with confidence and enthusiasm."

Sonan Bunkers has offices in London, Athens, Rotterdam, Oslo, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore and Dubai.