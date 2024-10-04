BUNKER JOBS: XPower Trading Seeks Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in back-to-back bunker trading. Image Credit: XPower Trading

Marine fuel trading firm XPower Trading is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in back-to-back bunker trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

"This is a challenging role that offers global exposure and the opportunity to make a significant impact on our business," the company said in the advertisement.

"We pride ourselves on offering a collaborative and supportive work environment.

"If you are looking for a role that provides global exposure and the chance to significantly influence our business, we would love to hear from you."

For more information, click here.