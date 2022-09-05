41,000 Litres of Fuel and Water Removed From Stricken Bulk Carrier in Gibraltar

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Port operations have been suspended in Gibraltar since Wednesday. File Image / Pixabay

A total of 41,000 litres of fuel and water have been removed so far from a bulk carrier that came apart in Gibraltar after colliding with an LNG carrier there last week.

The hull of the Tuvalu-flagged bulker OS 35 broke on Wednesday after it collided with the ADAM LNG in Gibraltar on Tuesday, the territory's government said last week. The government subsequently declared the collision and its consequences a major incident under the provision of the Civil Contingencies Act.

The ship had 183 mt of heavy fuel oil, 250 mt of marine diesel oil and 27 mt of lubricants on board at the time of the collision, as well as its cargo of steel rebars.

Port operations have been suspended since Wednesday. On Friday the Port of Algeciras said in an emailed statement that operations at neighbouring Algeciras had not been affected.

In a series of updates on Sunday, Gibraltar's government said a total of 41,000 litres of fuel and water had been removed from the vessel's tank 1 starboard so far.

But on Monday the government said high wind conditions were hampering efforts to contain the spill from the vessel with booms.