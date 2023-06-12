Former Termoil Trader Launches New Bunker Firm in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Altounis was previously a bunker trader for Termoil in Greece. Image Credit: Tasos Altounis

A former marine fuel trader at Termoil has stepped down to launch a new bunker trading firm in Greece.

Tasos Altounis has stepped down as a bunker trader in Greece for Termoil to launch Moulky Ltd as of this month, he told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

The company expects to bring on new staff shortly.

"It's newly established; for the time being it's just me, but in a few weeks two or three guys will join," Altounis said.

Physical supply will be part of the company's offering as well as back-to-back trading.

"We will bring in some barges to make supplies offshore -- the area we will cover will be from West Africa to the whole of the Mediterranean, depending on the enquiries and the volume," Altounis said.