EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Partner Seeks Trader in Hamburg
Wednesday November 2, 2022
The role is based in the company's Hamburg office. Image Credit: Bunker Partner
Marine fuels trading firm Bunker Partner is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Hamburg.
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, a university degree and at least one year of sales experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- To act as a solution provider for a client base with existing and potential clients, arranging bunkers globally
- Taking care of the full cycle of client service, starting from the inquiries, and monitoring the whole process to making sure the payments paid in full
- Active trading on behalf of clients ensuring optimum rates that benefit both the company and the client
- To keep up to date with market and industry changes and trends, as well as global regulatory changes
- Have a sound understanding of the international bunker business, which includes ports, suppliers, owners, charterers, and regulations
- New business development and networking is a key part of the role, as well as continuous market and opportunities search for the business expansion
- Co-operating and supporting colleagues in our other offices
For more information, click here.