BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Partner Seeks Trader in Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday November 2, 2022

Marine fuels trading firm Bunker Partner is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Hamburg.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, a university degree and at least one year of sales experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • To act as a solution provider for a client base with existing and potential clients, arranging bunkers globally
  • Taking care of the full cycle of client service, starting from the inquiries, and monitoring the whole process to making sure the payments paid in full
  • Active trading on behalf of clients ensuring optimum rates that benefit both the company and the client
  • To keep up to date with market and industry changes and trends, as well as global regulatory changes
  • Have a sound understanding of the international bunker business, which includes ports, suppliers, owners, charterers, and regulations
  • New business development and networking is a key part of the role, as well as continuous market and opportunities search for the business expansion
  • Co-operating and supporting colleagues in our other offices

For more information, click here.

