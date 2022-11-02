BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Partner Seeks Trader in Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Hamburg office. Image Credit: Bunker Partner

Marine fuels trading firm Bunker Partner is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Hamburg.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, a university degree and at least one year of sales experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

To act as a solution provider for a client base with existing and potential clients, arranging bunkers globally

Taking care of the full cycle of client service, starting from the inquiries, and monitoring the whole process to making sure the payments paid in full

Active trading on behalf of clients ensuring optimum rates that benefit both the company and the client

To keep up to date with market and industry changes and trends, as well as global regulatory changes

Have a sound understanding of the international bunker business, which includes ports, suppliers, owners, charterers, and regulations

New business development and networking is a key part of the role, as well as continuous market and opportunities search for the business expansion

Co-operating and supporting colleagues in our other offices

