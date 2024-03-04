Banle Energy Hires Bunker Executive in UK

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Andrew Lade / LinkedIn

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Banle Energy has hired a new bunker executive in the UK.

Andrew Lade has joined Banle Energy in the UK as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Lade was previously a sales manager for Marine Fuelling Solutions in the UK from August 2017 to this month.

He had earlier worked for Cockett Group from 2018 to 2019, for LQM Petroleum Services from January to November 2016 and for Shell from 1988 to 2015.

Hong Kong-based Banle Energy is in the process of expanding its footprint in the European bunker markets.