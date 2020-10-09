Port of Le Havre Sets Up Scrubber Washwater Treatment Facility

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Open-loop scrubbers are not allowed to be used at Le Havre. File Image / Pixabay

The Port of Le Havre has set up a scrubber washwater treatment facility at the port, the authority said Thursday.

The port authority has worked with waste management company SEREP on the project, it said in a statement on its website.

"To offer concrete solutions to shipping companies that choose to use scrubbers, the Port of Le Havre and SEREP have worked to set up a collection and treatment of scrubber waste industry," the port authority said.

"Waste from ship exhaust fume purifiers is taken by truck to the treatment and recovery centre for processing."

To encourage ships to use the facility, the port authority is just charging shipowners 30% of the cost of waste treatment, it said.