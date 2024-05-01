Dan-Bunkering Appoints Key Account Manager in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Moreton has worked for Dan-Bunkering since January 2022. Image Credit: Carl Moreton / LinkedIn

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has appointed a key account manager in Dubai.

Carl Moreton has been appointed to the role of key account manager in Dubai as of May 1, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Moreton has worked for Dan-Bunkering since January 2022, first as a senior trader and then a team leader.

He had previously served in bunkering roles for Peninsula from July 2019 to December 2021, and for World Fuel Services from September 2014 to April 2019.

"The new role aligns seamlessly with Carl's passion to serve larger accounts," Kasper Fulton Stiedl, a managing director at Dan-Bunkering, said in the statement.

"He has demonstrated great success in this area in his professional journey."