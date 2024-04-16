TFG Marine Adds Mass Flow Meter to Mauritius Bunkering Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company sent technical experts to Mauritius last week to carry out preparatory inspection works for the project. Image Credit: TFG Marine

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm TFG Marine is adding a mass flow meter to its bunker delivery vessel in Mauritius.

The company sent technical experts as well as representatives of manufacturer Endress+Hauser to Mauritius last week to carry out preparatory inspection works for the project, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The MT Hakkasan will be fitted with an ISO 22192-compliant MFM. The vessel is operated in a joint venture between TFG and Group Roland Maurel.

"While in Port Louis, our delegation also met with local shipyards to discuss the technical specifications necessary for the installation of MFMs on additional barges, underscoring our commitment to expanding the application of this cutting-edge technology across our operations in the region - and to help pave the way for others to follow suit," the company said in the post.

TFG announced its new physical supply joint venture in Mauritius last month. The area has seen a significant boost to bunker sales since ships started diverting away from the Red Sea and Suez Canal late last year.