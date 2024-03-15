TFG Marine Launches Bunker Supply Operation in Mauritius

by Ship & Bunker News Team

In December a local source told Ship & Bunker Mauritius was seeing 'crazy demand' as ships rerouted to avoid the Red Sea and Suez Canal. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm TFG Marine has launched a bunker supply operation in Mauritius as demand increases in the area in response to Red Sea diversions.

The company has formed a joint venture with Mauritius bunker supplier Groupe Roland Maurel and launched operations in the country at the end of February, a TFG Marine representative told Ship & Bunker on Friday.

"The new JV called TFG GRM, is offering high and low sulphur fuel and gasoil, with the ability to offer biofuel blends in future depending on customer demand," the representative said.

"Bunker vessel the Hakkassan is already in operation and will be fitted with a Mass Flow Meter, calibrated to the ISO 22192 international standard in the coming months.

"Demand for bunkering services in Port Louis have increased in recent months due to the disruption to shipping routes caused by the Red Sea situation."

In December a local source told Ship & Bunker Mauritius was seeing 'crazy demand' as ships rerouted to avoid the Red Sea and Suez Canal.