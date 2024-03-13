Unimot Group Expands to Polish Bunker Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm made its first delivery in Poland on March 11, bunkering the Fairplay VII at Gdynia. Image Credit: Unimot Group

Fuel and energy company Unimot Group has expanded its activities to cover the Polish bunker market.

The firm made its first delivery in Poland on March 11, bunkering the Fairplay VII at Gdynia, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The company can supply MGO by truck at Gdansk and Gdynia, and plans to expand the operation to Szczecin, Swinoujscie and Police in the second half of April.

"We are happy to be able to enter a new, promising market," Robert Brzozowski, commercial vice-president of Unimot, said in the statement.

"This is another important step towards the diversification of the Unimot Group's activities, aimed at increasing its presence on the market and expanding its services.

"We strive to maximally use the potential offered by fuel terminals and their infrastructure, as well as our know-how based on over 30 years of presence of the Unimot Group on the Polish market."