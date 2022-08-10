Dan-Bunkering Appoints New Team Leader in Middelfart

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kristensen joined the firm as a trainee in 2017. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has appointed a new team leader in its Middelfart office.

Mikkel Bendix Kristensen was promoted to team leader in the Middelfart office earlier in the summer, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. Kristensen joined the firm as a trainee in 2017.

"Since joining Dan-Bunkering, Mikkel has demonstrated great leadership skills and taken on extraordinary responsibilities which is why a promotion to team leader is very well-earned," Kenni Goldenbeck, sales manager at Dan-Bunkering, said in the statement.

Contact details for Kristensen are as follows:

Mikkel Bendix Kristensen

Phone: +45 6421 5437

Mobile: +45 2083 4335

E-mail and Teams: mibk@dan-bunkering.com