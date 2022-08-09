100 MW Green Hydrogen Plant Planned for Port of Felixstowe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The plant is primarily envisaged to supply hydrogen to the vehicles and machinery used by the port, but will also supply the shipping and rail industries. File Image / Pixabay

Plans are under way to build a green hydrogen plant at the Port of Felixstowe in the east of England, with shipping among its likely customers.

ScottishPower has drawn up plans to build a 100 MW plant at the port, UK newspaper The Guardian reported on Monday.

The plant is primarily envisaged to supply hydrogen to the vehicles and machinery used by the port, but will also supply the shipping and rail industries.

The firm has submitted an application to the UK government's Net Zero Hydrogen Fund for state backing. Building the plant could cost £100-150 million, according to ScottishPower estimates cited in the report.