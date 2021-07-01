AMSOL Ghana Adds New MGO Bunker Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

AMSOL is using its barge the Clenston for the operation. Image Credit: AMSOL

Shipping services provider AMSOL Ghana has launched a new MGO supply operation in the country.

The company is now supplying MGO at Tema on behalf of Ghana Oil Company, it said in a LinkedIn post this week.

"The tanker Clenston will operate out of Tema and undertake MGO deliveries offshore in support of the fishing industry," the company said.

Late last year AMSOL announced an expansion of its services in South Africa, taking on a new bunker barge at Durban and signing a contract with Shell to supply fuel oil and MGO there. At that time the company's fleet of owned and managed ships totalled 18 vessels.