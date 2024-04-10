BUNKER JOBS: Med Petroleum Seeks Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with prior experience in bunker trading or a related field. Image Credit: Med Petroleum

Marine fuel and lubricant trading firm Med Petroleum is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with prior experience in bunker trading or a related field, fluent English and preferably other languages, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

"As a Bunker Trader, you will be responsible for day-to-day trading activities, sourcing suppliers and clients , negotiating prices, and managing contracts," the company said in the advertisement.

"You will also collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to ensure timely delivery of bunker fuels and provide exceptional customer service."

Med Petroleum is based in Dubai, and focuses on marine fuel, marine lubricant and spare parts sales across the Middle East.