TFG Marine Adds Mass Flow Meter to 15th Bunker Delivery Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm expects to roll out MFMs to all of its fleet within the next two years. Image Credit: TFG Marine

Global marine fuel supplier TFG Marine has added a mass flow meter to a 15th vessel in its fleet.

The company has recently equipped an MFM to the supply vessel Sea Emperor, operating in Walvis Bay, it said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

The installation was carried out in collaboration with Endress+Hauser and Metcore International.

"At TFG Marine, we remain committed to setting the highest standards and leading the way in modern bunkering operations across every port where we operate," the company said in the post.

"We wish to see the exemplary marine fuel supply standards set by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) rolled out globally.

"We are proud to now have all our bunkering barges currently operating in Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) with ISO 22192- compliant mass flow meters and we are well on our way to achieving this across on the majority of our supply fleet within the next two years."