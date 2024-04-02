Dan-Bunkering Appoints Senior Fuel Supplier in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Larsson first joined Dan-Bunkering in August 2018. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has appointed a new senior fuel supplier in Copenhagen.

Lennart Larsson has been appointed to the role of senior fuel supplier in Copenhagen as of April 1, the bunker company said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Larsson first joined Dan-Bunkering in August 2018, firstly as a trainee before serving as a fuel supplier in the company's offshore division.

"Lennart has demonstrated great professional development and had a significant impact on the business within our offshore team, thus the promotion to senior is well-deserved," Michael Brunø-Sørensen, regional manager of Dan-Bunkering Europe, said in the post on Tuesday.