Titan Completes First Simops LNG Bunkering in Ghent

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm recently delivered 180 mt of LNG to the Thun Vettern at Ghent. Image Credit: Titan

LNG bunker supplier Titan has completed its first delivery at the same time as cargo operations in Ghent.

The firm recently delivered 180 mt of LNG to the Thun Vettern at Ghent, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The company used its delivery vessel the Flexfueler 001 for the operation.

"Our Flexfueler 001 performed the SIMOPS delivery, eliminating the need for the Thun Vettern to visit a layby location and enabling a faster turnaround in port," the company said in the post.

"Using our Flexfueler bunker barges, we regularly facilitate SIMOPS to vessels in the ARA region and continue to work with stakeholders across the global value chain to increase access to safe and controlled operations."