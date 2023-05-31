Hydrogen-fuelled Newbuilds Come With Onboard Ammonia Crackers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image of Pherousa Green Technologies ship design. Image Credit / PGT

An onboard ammonia cracker has been developed by a marine technology firm as a way round the need for storage that comes with using hydrogen as bunker fuel.

According to Oslo-based Pherousa Green Technologies (PGT), Pherousa Green Shipping (PGS) is in the design stage of placing an order for up to six ultramax dry bulk carriers that have been designed by Deltamarin in Finland.

PGT's advanced ammonia cracking technology will allow the ships' engines to operate with a minimal amount of pilot fuel. The system also enables the use of pure hydrogen in PEM fuel cells instead of direct ammonia fuel cells for electric power production, the company said.

PGT will deliver the 'plug-and-play' ammonia crackers to PGS for installation onboard the newbuilds. In addition, PGT and Deltamarin aim to form a strategic partnership agreement to drive the development of ammonia technology within the deep-sea shipping segment, according to the company.