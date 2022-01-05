BUNKER JOBS: Nuclear Firm Core Power Seeks Marine Engineer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The successful candidate will join Core Power's London office. Image Credit: Core Power

Nuclear energy firm Core Power is seeking to hire a marine engineering lead to help it develop nuclear reactors for the shipping industry.

The company is looking for experienced mechanical or marine engineers for the London-based role, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

Core Power is working on modular molten salt reactors that could be used as a zero-carbon energy source for ships. The company already reportedly has the backing of several companies and individuals involved in the shipping industry.

"You will be directly responsible for supporting the engineering package of the assets from the concept design stage through to their delivery into service," the company said.

"You will contribute and support the product development throughout the design lifecycle, coordinating internal and external resources, bringing together the contributions from all relevant engineering disciplines (nuclear engineering, marine engineering, power generation and distribution, power conversion, process engineering etc), with the goal of writing the specification, defining, selecting, and integrating the different components of the platform, and providing technical support to our key customers, ensuring efficient and effective delivery of engineering outputs."

