Malta Mulls Setting Up LNG Bunker Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia mentioned the proposal at IBIA's Malta conference on Wednesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Malta's government is considering setting up LNG bunker supply in its waters.

The country's minister for transport, infrastructure and capital projects, Aaron Farrugia, mentioned the proposal in a keynote speech at the IBIA Mediterranean Energy and Shipping Conference in St Julian's on Wednesday.

"We're taking the sustainable route," Farrugia said.

"Firstly, by making sure that bunkering is facilitated without compromising safety, and secondly, by supporting alternative fuels; we are currently assessing the requirements for LNG bunkering in our waters."

The Mediterranean country is already receiving LNG for the Delimara Power Station complex at Marsaxlokk.

Gibraltar has set up an LNG bunker supply operation in recent years, first bringing in gas for the territory's power plant and then awarding its first LNG bunker supply licence last year.