Port of Amsterdam Introduces Harbour Dues Discount for Zero-Emission Vessels

Qualifying vessels will be awarded a Green Award Platinum label. File Image Pixabay

Port of Amsterdam has introduced a new discount scheme for zero-emission vessels that will see eligible inland navigation vessels receive a 20% discount on the inland harbour dues for the Amsterdam and Zaanstad port waters.

The new regulation took effect on January 1, 2018.

Qualifying vessels will be awarded a Green Award Platinum label and includes those with electrical propulsion systems that are powered by batteries or fuel cells, such as hydrogen, that do not emit CO2, SOx, NOx or PM.

"Green Award, a certification scheme for inland navigation and sea-going vessels, introduced its Platinum label for zero-emission vessels in mid-December. Green Award certifies vessels with a better environmental performance than the minimum statutory requirements," Port of Amsterdam explained.

“ We expect to welcome the first inland navigation vessel with a zero-emission propulsion system during the course of next year Marleen van de Kerkhof, Harbour Master, Port of Amsterdam

The Green Award scheme also has Bronze, Silver and Gold levels offering discounts of between five percent (Bronze label) and fifteen percent (Gold label).

"We launched our vision on Clean Shipping on 1 November. Our objective is to promote the introduction of cleaner vessels. The new Platinum label is completely in line with our vision. We expect to welcome the first inland navigation vessel with a zero-emission propulsion system during the course of next year," said Marleen van de Kerkhof, Harbour Master of the Port of Amsterdam.

"I hope that other ports will soon join us in supporting this important initiative. We are all striving for cleaner and more sophisticated vessels. This includes Smart Shipping. Our joint efforts will result in the achievement of future-proof shipping."