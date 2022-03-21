Platform Promises Drill Down on Ship/Cargo Emissions Data

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sweden: global data. File Image / Pixabay.

A new platform has been developed to provide access to greehnouse gas (GHG) emissions coming from global maritime trade.

A pilot version of the Global Shipping Watch by the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) will cover trading countries including the US and Brazil, combining descriptions of cargo in individual ships, including ownership information, with AIS data on ship movements and operations obtained from satellites and land stations, according to technology website smart maritime network.

GHG emissions from a single vessel journey are calculated using the methodology within the Fourth IMO Greenhouse Study while emissions are allocated proportionally based on cargo weight and value, allocated to cargo types, cargo ownership, countries of export/import, companies operating the vessels, and countries of flag.

"The combination of detailed cargo data and vessel operations data brings a very powerful product and shines a light on what has long been a blind spot," SEI senior researcher Javier Godar was quoted as saying.

The platform has been developed as part of the Spatially Explcit Analysis of Cargo Associated maritime Shipping Emissions research project, partly funded by the Swedish Transport Administration.