Hydrogen Could be a Net-zero Player With the Right Support

by Ship & Bunker News Team

EU: enabling. File Image / Pixabay.

Low-carbon energy hydrogen has its drawbacks but its presence at the energy transition table is vital if Paris Agreement goals are to be met, according to a new report.

Compared to electrification, hydrogen is "expensive and inefficient" but it is "desperately needed" in those sectors like shipping which are difficult or impossible to electrify, DNV's Hydrogen Forecast to 2050 said.

And in the report's forward, DNV head Remi Eriksen makes the case for greater government involvement in fostering that development.

The crux of the problem is the gap between saying that hydrogen can make a significant contribution in getting to net-zero by 2050 and doing something to make that happen.

"The amount of low-carbon and renewable hydrogen currently being produced is neglible," Eriksen said.

To meet the 2050 net-zero goal, hydrogen should be on course to satisfy 15% of global energy need. The prediction from now is that it would meet 5%.

"Much stronger policies are needed globally to push hydrogen to levels required to meet the Paris Agreement."

Eriksen cites the European example where "enabling policies" will see hydrogen accounting for around 11% of the energy mix.